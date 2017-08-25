LeSean McCoy Says Kaepernick Not Worth The Attention

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) - Bills' running back LeSean McCoy opened up with his views on the controversial Colin Kaepernick. The ex-49ers quarterback has yet to find a job in the NFL.

McCoy did not shy away from offering a detailed, thoughtful look at Kaepernick's situation.

"It’s a lot more than just he’s not on the team because of if he doesn’t want to stand for the national anthem," McCoy said.

"I think it’s more than that. That may have something to do with it, but I also think also it has a lot to do with his play. I’m sure a lot of teams wouldn’t want him as their starting quarterback. Then it’s that chaos that comes along with it, I mean it’s a lot."

"I think as a team, trying to win and not have a distraction on the team, and I just think that as a player, there’s certain players that can be on the team with big distractions, and there’s other players that they’re not good enough where it’s worth it. I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team with all the attention that comes along with it. I’m sure if a guy like Brady or a guy like…..Odell Beckham, or a guy like that. You’ll deal with that attention and play him. But with certain guys it’s not worth it.

"If I'm an owner...do I want to out him on the team? Is he good enough to be on the squad to even deal with everything that's going on?"

McCoy's former teammate Michael Vick is another example of a player who brought attention to the NFL beyond the game. Vick was convicted for Conspiracy to Travel in Interstate Commerce in Aid of Unlawful Activities and to Sponsor a Dog in an Animal Fighting Venture.

"That's a great example," McCoy responded when asked.

"Take a guy like Michael Vick who went through all that we went through. He's ten times better than Kaepernick. So, you'll deal with that situation. You'll deal with that attention, the media aspect of it, the good or bad attention you'll get compared to Kaepernick. He's not really that good of a player, you know what I'm saying, to deal with. But people outside of sports don't really know that. They see only one side of football. You know, 'a black guy standing up for what he believes in, so the NFL's against him.' But I think it's more than that. I think this has to do with some of that. But, also, just dealing with him, with a team that's trying to build together. And so many outsiders can mess up a team. I can see both sides, I really can."

"But I just don't think that a guy like him - and that's a great example you use in Michael Vick - and I was on that team. And haven't seen more media for a player like that, ever. You'll deal with a guy like Michael Vick or LeBron James. You're going to deal with them, that attention, good or bad, or positive or negative, compared a guy like Kaepernick who's just OK, he's just an OK player. He might not make certain teams, where them guys we talked about, they’re going to make them teams. They’re going to be the star of the teams.”